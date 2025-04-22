Ethiopian Parliament Shifts Power Over Media Regulator Appointment to Prime Minister

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s Parliament on Thursday approved a legislative amendment transferring the power to nominate the country’s top media regulator from lawmakers to the Prime Minister, a move critics say could further centralize authority in the federal government.

The amendment to the Mass Media Proclamation revises Proclamation No. 1238/2021 by repealing a provision that granted the House of Peoples’ Representatives sole authority to appoint the Director General of the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA). Under the new law, the Prime Minister will nominate a candidate for the post, subject to approval by the House.

The change was endorsed following months of review by the Standing Committee on Democracy Affairs, which began examining the proposal after it was introduced on October 29, 2024.

Supporters of the amendment argue that the revision streamlines appointments and ensures better policy alignment between the media regulator and the executive branch. But opponents warn that it could erode the independence of the EMA and increase political influence over Ethiopia’s already fragile media landscape.

The EMA is the country’s principal media regulatory body, responsible for overseeing press licensing, content standards, and broadcast regulation. Its decisions have significant implications for journalists, broadcasters, and online media platforms operating in Ethiopia.

The approved measure is expected to come into force upon publication in the Federal Negarit Gazette.

As of Thursday, neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the EMA had publicly commented on the amendment.