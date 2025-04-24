Sudan and China Engage in Talks to Resume South Sudan Oil Exports

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — In a significant diplomatic engagement, Sudan’s military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met with China’s Ambassador Zhang Xianghua in Port Sudan to discuss the resumption of South Sudan’s oil exports through Sudanese territory.

The discussions come as South Sudan’s oil exports are expected to resume in early May after a two-year stoppage caused by Sudan’s internal conflict.

The pipeline transporting oil from South Sudan to Port Sudan was severely damaged during the conflict, leading to a halt in exports.

South Sudan’s economy, heavily reliant on oil revenues, suffered significantly during this period.

China, a major stakeholder in both Sudan and South Sudan’s oil sectors, has been actively involved in facilitating the resumption of oil exports.

Chinese companies, including the China National Petroleum Corporation and Sinopec, are key players in South Sudan’s oil industry.

The meeting between General al-Burhan and Ambassador Zhang underscores China’s commitment to stabilizing the region’s oil exports, which are crucial for the economies of both Sudan and South Sudan.