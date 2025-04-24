Tanzania Imposes Agricultural Import Ban on South Africa and Malawi Amid Escalating Trade Dispute

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — In a significant escalation of regional trade tensions, Tanzania announced on Wednesday an immediate ban on all agricultural imports from South Africa and Malawi, citing retaliatory measures against what it perceives as unfair trade restrictions imposed by the two nations.

The decision, disclosed by Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe, follows Tanzania’s ultimatum demanding the lifting of import bans on its agricultural products by both countries.

The deadline lapsed without compliance, prompting Tanzania’s reciprocal action.

“We are taking this step to protect our business interests. This is business — in business, we must all respect each other,” Bashe stated in a video message posted on social media.

The ban encompasses a range of agricultural goods, including fruits, vegetables, and grains. Notably, South African apples and grapes, as well as Malawian maize flour and rice, are among the affected imports.

Tanzania’s move is a direct response to longstanding trade barriers. South Africa has maintained a ban on Tanzanian bananas, citing phytosanitary concerns, while Malawi recently prohibited imports of Tanzanian flour, rice, ginger, bananas, and maize.

The implications of the ban are far-reaching. South African exporters stand to lose a significant market for their produce, while landlocked Malawi faces logistical challenges, as it heavily relies on Tanzanian ports for its exports and imports.

The rerouting of goods through alternative ports in Mozambique could lead to increased transportation costs.

Despite the firm stance, Minister Bashe emphasized that Tanzania remains open to dialogue.

“We are not closing the door on negotiations. Our aim is to ensure fair treatment for our producers and traders,” he remarked.