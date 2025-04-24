Two Dead, 57 Rescued in Kenya Church Raid Amid Cult Concerns

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police have recovered two bodies and rescued 57 individuals from a church in western Kenya, raising concerns of a potential cult-like situation reminiscent of past tragedies.

The operation targeted the St. Joseph Missions of Africa Church in Migori County. Authorities discovered the body of a man in a prayer room, fully covered in a white robe and wrapped in a grey sheet.

A second body was found elsewhere on the premises. Both bodies were transported to Rosewood Mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The 57 rescued individuals, ranging in age from 5 to 77, appeared weak and malnourished. They were taken to Rongo Sub-County Hospital but refused medical treatment, instead singing religious songs and making noises, according to a police report.

Hospital staff, concerned about the disruption to other patients, requested their removal. The group is currently in police custody pending further investigation.

This incident has drawn comparisons to the 2023 Shakahola Forest tragedy, where over 400 bodies were exhumed from mass graves linked to the Good News International Church, led by Paul Mackenzie. Mackenzie and his associates were charged with murder and terrorism-related offenses after allegedly instructing followers to starve themselves and their children to death to “meet Jesus.”

The recent raid has reignited concerns about the proliferation of unregulated religious groups in Kenya.

Authorities are urging vigilance and have initiated a broader investigation into the activities of the St. Joseph Missions of Africa Church.