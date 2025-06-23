DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania – After a nearly three-decade absence, Air France has resumed direct passenger flights to Tanzania, marking a significant milestone in France’s efforts to deepen economic and cultural ties with East Africa.

The airline’s inaugural flight touched down at Kilimanjaro International Airport over the weekend, with onward service to Zanzibar—one of the region’s top beach destinations.

The new thrice-weekly route from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to Tanzania, operating via a wide-body aircraft, is expected to significantly boost tourism arrivals from Europe and reaffirm Tanzania’s status as a premier travel destination.

The last Air France flight to Tanzania was in the mid-1990s, before the route was suspended due to shifting airline strategies and regional demand constraints.

“This return is not just a commercial decision—it’s a statement,” said Hélène Duchamp, Air France’s Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We see immense opportunity in the East African market, and Tanzania sits at the heart of that growth.”

The new route was launched in partnership with the Tanzania Tourist Board and government stakeholders, who have been actively courting European carriers in a bid to revive post-pandemic tourism.

Tanzania welcomed more than 1.4 million international visitors in 2024, a number officials say could rise sharply with improved air connectivity.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan hailed the airline’s return as “a clear sign of international confidence in Tanzania’s stability and attractiveness,” adding that it would open “new doors for trade, tourism, and investment.”

Tourism accounts for approximately 17 percent of Tanzania’s GDP, with key attractions including Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Crater, and the spice island of Zanzibar.

The Air France connection is expected to draw more high-spending tourists from France and the wider EU market.

According to the French embassy in Dar es Salaam, the route will also benefit the Tanzanian diaspora in Europe and facilitate cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries.

“This is a timely and strategic move,” said tourism analyst George Mbwambo.

“Not only does it increase capacity, it reconnects Tanzania with a major global hub—and that’s transformative for the sector.”

As of now, Air France’s service to Tanzania operates on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights depart Paris in the evening and arrive in Tanzania early the following morning, offering seamless onward travel within the country.

The relaunch adds to a growing list of international carriers strengthening their presence in the region, a development aviation experts say reflects East Africa’s emerging role in global travel and commerce.

