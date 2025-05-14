Amhara Conflict Enters 20th Month as Violence and Humanitarian Crisis Deepen

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The conflict between Ethiopia’s federal forces and the Fano militia in the Amhara region has entered its 20th month, marked by escalating violence and a worsening humanitarian situation.

The hostilities began in April 2023 after the federal government’s attempt to dissolve regional special forces, including those in Amhara, as part of a national security reform.

The move was met with resistance from the Fano militia, a group with roots in community defense, which had previously allied with federal forces during the Tigray conflict.

The Fano viewed the disarmament as a threat to regional autonomy and security, leading to armed confrontation.

Recent reports indicate that the Fano militia has launched coordinated attacks against Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) positions, particularly in the Gojjam and Wollo zones.

These offensives suggest a new phase in the conflict, with the Fano demonstrating increased organization and capability.

The federal government has responded with intensified military operations, including drone strikes. Notably, a drone attack in April 2025 in the East Gojjam zone reportedly resulted in over 100 civilian deaths.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns about abuses committed by both sides. Reports include extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and attacks on civilians. In one incident in February 2024,

Ethiopian troops allegedly executed at least 45 civilians in Merawi following a Fano attack.

The conflict has severely impacted the civilian population. Over 3,600 schools have been closed, affecting approximately 4.5 million students. Additionally, more than 2 million people in the region are in need of food aid.

Efforts toward a peaceful resolution have been hindered by the decentralized nature of the Fano militia, which lacks a unified leadership structure.

While the federal government has initiated regional peace councils, progress has been limited.