At Least 12 Killed in Overnight Attack in Rumbek North, South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya — An overnight assault in Rumbek North County, Lakes State, has left at least 12 people dead and 17 others wounded, according to local authorities.

The attack occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025, when armed youths from Panyijiar and Mayendit counties in Unity State raided a cattle camp in the Amethic area.

The assailants opened fire indiscriminately on residents, targeting women, children, and the elderly. In addition to the fatalities and injuries, an unspecified number of cattle were stolen during the raid.

William Koji, the acting information minister for Lakes State, condemned the attack, stating that it was the responsibility of Unity State to prevent such acts. He emphasized that the government of Lakes State cannot cross into another state to manage criminals.

Civil society activist Daniel Laat Kon echoed these sentiments, urging both state governments to increase security along the border to protect civilians.

The attack occurred despite ongoing peace efforts, including recent delegations sent by Unity State officials to Rumbek North for dialogue.

It also coincided with the visit of South Sudan’s Vice President Taban Deng Gai to Unity State, where he urged youths to end cattle raids and live peacefully with neighboring communities.

In response to the attack, local youths have begun pursuing the assailants in an effort to recover the stolen cattle. Panyijiar County Commissioner Majok Bol acknowledged the raid by armed youth from his county but distanced his community from the assailants, labeling them as “criminals” and promising to return the stolen cattle once recovered.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of intercommunal violence and cattle raiding in South Sudan, particularly along the borders of Lakes and Unity states.

Despite efforts to promote peace and dialogue, such attacks continue to disrupt communities and hinder progress toward stability in the region.