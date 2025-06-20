By Jeff Mwaura Jeff@alleastafrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — The death of a little-known teacher and blogger in police custody has ignited a firestorm in Kenya, sparking nationwide protests, senior-level suspensions, and urgent calls for systemic reforms within the country’s security apparatus.

Albert Ojwang, 34, was arrested on June 6 in Kisumu on what relatives say were vague “incitement” charges tied to a series of blog posts critical of police abuse and corruption. He died two days later in detention under what authorities initially described as “natural causes.” However, a post-mortem commissioned by an independent pathologist revealed blunt force trauma to the head and ribs—findings that quickly contradicted the official account.

Since the release of the autopsy results, demonstrations have erupted in at least five counties, led by student unions, civil society organizations, and members of Kenya’s teachers’ federation. Protesters carried placards reading “Justice for Albert” and “Stop Killing Voices,” while others scuffled with riot police in Nairobi’s central business district.

By Monday, the growing pressure led Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat to announce a leave of absence. Four officers attached to the Kisumu Central Police Station were suspended and placed under investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), an agency mandated to hold the police accountable for misconduct.

“This is not an isolated case,” said Boniface Musila, director of the Nairobi-based Center for Civil Accountability. “Ojwang’s death is a symptom of a deeper, decades-old pattern of impunity within Kenya’s police service.”

President William Ruto, facing mounting criticism from rights groups and opposition leaders, issued a carefully worded statement promising “a full, independent investigation” but stopped short of endorsing immediate legal reforms.

Privately, senior government officials have expressed concern that the incident could trigger renewed international scrutiny over Kenya’s human rights record—particularly at a time when the country is vying for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

Ojwang, who taught literature at a local high school and ran a modest blog with under 5,000 subscribers, had grown increasingly vocal in recent months. His final posts accused local police of extortion and shared anonymous testimonies from alleged torture victims.

“He was brave,” said Janet Achieng, his sister. “He knew they were watching him, but he believed telling the truth was worth the risk. Now we have to make sure his death is not forgotten.”

Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition coalitions are now calling for urgent legislative review of the National Police Service Act, including proposals for greater civilian oversight and mandatory body cameras.

But with parliamentary recess approaching and political will uncertain, the question remains whether the outrage surrounding Ojwang’s death will translate into meaningful reform—or fade into yet another forgotten case.

