NAIROBI, Kenya — Boniface Mwangi, a prominent human rights campaigner and a driving force behind years of youth-led protests against corruption, announced on Wednesday that he will run for president in Kenya’s 2027 election.

Standing before a crowd at Ufungamano House, Mwangi delivered a forceful call for systemic change.

“Our leadership has failed us in numerous ways,” he declared, demanding leaders who restore services rather than demand bribes. “Our country must be taken back into our hands.”

His declaration underlines a broader question: can the momentum of street democracy truly translate into political victory?

Mwangi’s journey from photojournalist—capturing the violent aftermath of the 2007–2008 elections—to activist has made him a symbol of resistance.

His pioneering projects, including Picha Mtaani, which brought harrowing imagery of post-election violence directly to communities, and Pawa254, an arts and activism hub, rallied thousands around the idea of civic healing.

He first sought office in 2017, when he ran unsuccessfully for parliament on an anti-corruption platform.

That campaign offered a hint of his electoral potential, but also underscored the challenges activists face when confronting entrenched political machinery.

This latest endeavor comes at a volatile moment in Kenya. Youth-led protests have surged in recent months, propelled by the death of blogger Albert Omondi Ojwang in police custody and frustration over rising living costs and government accountability. More than 100 people have died in clashes with authorities since mid-2025.

Mwangi’s campaign now enters a crowded field. He joins established figures such as Senator Okiya Omtatah, former Chief Justice David Maraga and President William Ruto, who is seeking re-election.

An opposition coalition led by former deputy presidents and other government figures also intends to present a unified candidate. His eligibility, like that of any candidate, must be confirmed by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Adding to his challenges, Mwangi currently faces legal scrutiny. In July, authorities charged him with possessing teargas canisters and a single rifle round found at his home—charges he vehemently denies as politically motivated.

He pleaded not guilty, calling the prosecution “a big shame.”

Observers now watch whether his transition from protest leader to presidential hopeful can ignite the same energy on the campaign trail—or whether political barriers will dampen the fervor of the streets.

With the 2027 election still nearly two years away, Mwangi’s candidacy may yet redefine what Kenyan politics looks like in the digital age.

