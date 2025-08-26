NAIROBI, Kenya — The British Army has agreed to pay nearly $4 million in compensation to thousands of Kenyans after a 2021 wildfire linked to military training exercises tore through the Lolldaiga Hills, destroying vast tracts of land, killing one person and leaving lasting scars on the environment.

The settlement, announced this week, follows a landmark decision by a Kenyan court that stripped the British military of long-standing legal immunity, forcing the United Kingdom to accept responsibility for damages.

More than 7,700 people and an environmental group will share in the £2.9 million ($3.9 million) payout.

But what was billed as a historic victory is being met with frustration in Kenya, where community leaders say the money falls far short of what victims deserve.

Some individuals are expected to receive as little as £129 ($170) — a fraction of the original £575 million claim.

“This is not justice. Our land was destroyed, our livelihoods ruined, and the health of our families put at risk,” said Joseph Nderitu, a farmer from Laikipia County who joined the case. “What they are offering us is an insult.”

The wildfire, ignited during a live-fire exercise by British troops, swept across more than 12,000 acres of the Lolldaiga Conservancy, a privately owned wildlife haven adjacent to communities that rely heavily on grazing and farming.

Local residents reported long-term respiratory problems from smoke exposure, while environmental groups documented significant habitat loss for endangered species.

The settlement has reignited debate over the Defense Cooperation Agreement signed in 2015 between Kenya and Britain, which allows thousands of British soldiers to train in the East African nation each year.

Critics say the accord gives London too much leeway while leaving local communities vulnerable to abuses.

“This case has exposed the imbalance in our relationship with the U.K.,” said a Kenyan legal activist who worked on the case.

“Yes, we broke through their immunity. But what is the value of that breakthrough if our people remain undercompensated?”

British officials, while not admitting liability, framed the settlement as a demonstration of accountability. “The Ministry of Defence takes its responsibilities seriously and is committed to addressing claims fairly,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Still, resentment simmers in Laikipia. Local leaders are considering renewed protests and appeals to parliament, demanding a more transparent accounting of the damages and a review of the military cooperation agreement itself.

For many residents, the wildfire’s impact has yet to fade. “Our hills are blackened, our cattle are gone,” Mr. Nderitu said. “This fight is not over.”

© All East Africa All Rights Reserved