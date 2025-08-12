NAIROBI, Kenya – In a decisive response to escalating safety concerns, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed immediate crowd restrictions on upcoming home matches in Kenya’s ongoing tournament, the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

On Sunday, during Kenya’s dramatic 1–0 victory over Morocco at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, fans bypassed police barricades, scaled perimeter fences, and forced their way into the stadium—some without tickets—creating chaotic scenes that cast a shadow over the celebration .

These unruly circumstances came only days after a similar incident during Kenya’s opener against DR Congo, prompting CAF to issue a stern response. Effective immediately, only 60 percent of stadium capacity—approximately 27,000 spectators—will be permitted entry. Only electronic tickets will be accepted; thermal paper tickets are now banned .

CAF’s announcement followed behind-the-scenes deliberations with Kenya’s Local Organising Committee and the government, as the governing body expressed deep concern over systemic breaches in security protocols.

These include failure to control crowd flow at the Ngongomongo roundabout, use of tear gas and flash grenades, reports of live ammunition fired near spectators, stone-throwing incidents, inadequate police response, unsafe vehicle movement in spectator areas, and limited CCTV and medical reporting capabilities .

In a public statement, CAF “strongly condemned the continuous security breaches” and confirmed that the matter has been referred to appropriate investigative bodies.

The directive also includes a requirement for the LOC and Kenyan authorities to launch a media campaign reinforcing safety protocols and ticketing requirements. Failure to comply may result in more severe sanctions—including relocating future matches to alternate venues .

The directive has already triggered immediate fallout: ticket sales for Kenya’s crucial Group A fixture against Zambia have been suspended, adding further uncertainty for fans and organizers alike .

As the Harambee Stars approach their critical match, the predicament underscores the delicate balance between sporting fervor and public safety.

CAF’s intervention is a reminder that the integrity of high-profile tournaments depends as much on disciplined organization as it does on on-field performance.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved