NAIROBI, Kenya — The Canadian government has issued a security advisory to its citizens living in or traveling to Kenya, warning of potential unrest ahead of the country’s annual Saba Saba Day protests, scheduled for Sunday, July 7.

In a statement released late Thursday, the Canadian High Commission in Nairobi urged heightened vigilance, citing the risk of violence, looting, and disruptions to transportation and communication services during the protests.

“Past demonstrations have escalated quickly, resulting in confrontations with security forces, acts of vandalism, and temporary shutdowns of internet and phone networks,” the advisory said.

“Canadians in Kenya should avoid large gatherings, monitor local media, and follow the instructions of local authorities.”

Saba Saba Day, meaning “Seven Seven” in Swahili, commemorates the pro-democracy protests of July 7, 1990, which marked a turning point in Kenya’s struggle for multi-party democracy.

Over the years, activists and opposition groups have used the day to press for political reforms and protest against human rights abuses, corruption, and what they say is an erosion of democratic freedoms.

This year’s demonstrations are expected to be particularly tense, with civil society groups accusing the government of failing to address police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Calls for nationwide marches have been gaining traction on social media, prompting heightened security alerts in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, and other urban centers.

The Kenyan government has not officially banned the protests but has deployed additional security forces to strategic locations in anticipation of unrest.

Police officials have warned they will not tolerate unlawful assemblies or property destruction.

“We respect the right to peaceful assembly, but we will act decisively against any form of lawlessness,” said Inspector-General of Police Japheth Koome in a televised statement on Friday.

Diplomatic missions from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany are also monitoring the situation, though only Canada had issued a formal advisory as of Friday morning.

Kenya has witnessed several waves of protest in recent years, often met with a heavy-handed police response.

In July 2024, demonstrations over rising living costs and unemployment left at least 12 people dead and hundreds injured.

Saba Saba Day remains a powerful symbol of citizen resistance—but also a flashpoint for clashes between activists and the state.

As tensions build ahead of Sunday’s anniversary, the streets of Nairobi remained calm on Friday, though many businesses said they were preparing to close early as a precaution.

