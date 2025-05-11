Charles Hillary Nkwanga, Veteran Zanzibar Journalist, Dies at 66

Charles Hillary Nkwanga, a distinguished Tanzanian journalist and former Director of Communications at the Zanzibar State House, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the age of 66.

He died en route to Muhimbili National Hospital after suddenly falling ill, according to a statement from the Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation.

Born in 1959 in Zanzibar’s Jang’ombe ward, Nkwanga began his broadcasting career in 1981 at Radio Tanzania Dar es Salaam (RTD), where he worked for 13 years. In 1994, he joined Deutsche Welle (DW) Radio in Germany, and later worked for the BBC Swahili service in London.

In 2015, he returned to Tanzania and became the head of Uhai Radio at Azam Media. In 2023, he was appointed head of the communications directorate at the Zanzibar State House.

Throughout his career, Nkwanga was committed to fostering journalism education and improving the media landscape.

He was known for his efforts to mentor young broadcasters and for his advocacy for media freedom and reforms in Tanzania. He also played a key role in shaping the public communication strategies of the government of Zanzibar, ensuring that the media remained an integral part of the political process.

Nkwanga’s passing marks the end of an era for Tanzanian journalism. He will be remembered for his dedication, professionalism, and influence in shaping modern media in Tanzania.