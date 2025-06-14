NAIROBI, Kenya – China pledged to work closely with Djibouti to fully implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the follow-up actions of FOCAC in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province,

Wang, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Political Bureau, emphasized Beijing’s commitment to supporting African countries in enhancing solidarity, promoting self-reliance, and resolving regional issues through African-led approaches.

“China will continue to support Africa in strengthening unity and pursuing self-reliance, based on the important common understandings reached by the heads of state at the summit,” Wang said.

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Houssein Omar expressed appreciation for the strategic partnership between Djibouti and China, reaffirming his country’s firm support for multilateralism and opposition to unilateralism.

“Djibouti highly values its strategic partnership with China and will enhance coordination with Beijing to address common challenges,” Omar said.

The meeting followed the FOCAC Beijing Summit held earlier this year, which set out frameworks for economic cooperation, infrastructure development, and political collaboration between China and African nations.