China’s GAC Group Launches Electric Vehicles in Ethiopia as Nation Eyes Green Transport Future

ADDIS ABABA – In a move signaling Ethiopia’s growing ambitions to electrify its transport sector, Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd (GAC Group) on Monday officially launched two of its flagship electric vehicle (EV) models—AION Y and ES9—into the Ethiopian market.

The launch, held in Addis Ababa, marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s drive toward sustainable mobility and energy-efficient transport solutions.

It also cements GAC’s position as one of the first major Chinese EV manufacturers to formally enter East Africa’s nascent electric vehicle market.

“We are excited to bring innovative, environmentally friendly technology to Ethiopia,” said Zhang Yixing, GAC’s regional sales director.

“Our partnership here supports the country’s vision for clean transport and positions Ethiopia as a pioneer in African EV adoption.”

The AION Y, a compact all-electric crossover, is targeted toward urban drivers, while the ES9, a larger SUV model, is designed for longer-range intercity travel.

Both vehicles boast fast-charging capabilities, smart AI systems, and competitive price points aimed at the emerging middle class.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics welcomed the launch, describing it as a “transformational moment” for a country that remains largely dependent on fuel imports and whose cities suffer from growing air pollution.

“The transition to electric vehicles is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity,” said Minister Alemu Sime.

“Ethiopia is committed to decarbonizing its economy, and partnerships like this are key to making that shift a reality.”

GAC’s entry comes amid Ethiopia’s broader push to modernize its automotive infrastructure.

Last year, the government unveiled a national electric mobility strategy that includes tax exemptions for EV imports, incentives for local assembly, and plans for a national EV charging network powered primarily by Ethiopia’s hydropower capacity.

Analysts say GAC’s timing is strategic, as Ethiopia looks to leapfrog into a clean-energy future without the legacy burdens of fossil fuel infrastructure.

“Ethiopia has the potential to become a leader in green transport in Africa,” said Lidya Gashaw, an energy transition researcher based in Addis Ababa.

“If infrastructure and affordability align, electric mobility could revolutionize how cities like Addis operate.”

While initial uptake may be limited to government fleets, taxi cooperatives, and high-income buyers, GAC expressed confidence in the market’s long-term potential.

The company hinted at future plans for assembly operations and skills training partnerships with local technical institutions.

As EVs slowly make their way onto Ethiopian roads, the launch of AION Y and ES9 serves not just as a commercial event—but as a signal that Africa’s green transport era may be closer than expected.