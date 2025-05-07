Congo and Rwanda Submit Draft Peace Deal as U.S. Pushes for Regional Stability and Investment

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have submitted a draft peace proposal aimed at ending decades of conflict in eastern Congo, marking what U.S. officials are calling a critical step toward regional stability and a gateway for massive Western investment in the mineral-rich Great Lakes region.

The announcement was made by Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Africa and the Middle East, who hailed the move as “an important step” in a broader American strategy to end violence, unlock mineral wealth, and cement U.S. influence in a region long plagued by war and instability.

The draft submission follows a landmark ceremony in Washington last month, where U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Congo’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe to sign a Declaration of Principles. The ministers had committed to delivering a draft proposal by May 2 — a deadline both parties met, according to the U.S. State Department.

The deal, still in its early stages, is part of a multipronged approach being led by the Trump administration. It combines diplomacy with promises of substantial American and Western investment in Congolese and Rwandan infrastructure and mining sectors — home to strategic minerals such as cobalt, tantalum, lithium, and gold.

“Our goal is not just peace,” Boulos said on Monday, “but prosperity — with the U.S. as a committed partner in both security and development.”

According to Boulos, Secretary Rubio is expected to reconvene with both foreign ministers in mid-May to finalize the peace agreement. However, the two nations must first complete separate bilateral economic agreements with the United States — a prerequisite for the peace deal’s formal signing.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe told France 24 that talks are progressing “smoothly and on schedule,” and noted that Congolese officials have demonstrated a strong commitment to seeing the process through.

“There is serious political will on both sides,” he said, emphasizing the rare alignment of national and international interests.

The U.S. plan envisions the simultaneous signing of the peace accord and the economic agreements at a high-profile ceremony in July, likely to be attended by President Trump himself — a show of American political capital behind the initiative.

If successful, the agreement would represent a diplomatic coup for the Trump administration in a region long seen as beyond the reach of sustained U.S. engagement.

It could also unlock billions in investment and reshape the global supply chain of critical minerals at a time of growing demand for green technologies and electronics.

Yet significant challenges remain. Armed groups remain active in eastern Congo, and the history of distrust between Kigali and Kinshasa runs deep.

Analysts warn that without meaningful security sector reform and local buy-in, the peace could prove as fragile as past efforts.

Still, with the U.S. now at the helm and billions on the table, the political calculus appears to be shifting. For the first time in years, the road to peace may not just be visible — it may be paved.