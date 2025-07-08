DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Air Tanzania will soon restore direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Mogadishu, marking the latest step in the warming diplomatic and economic relations between Tanzania and Somalia.

The announcement followed the signing of a bilateral air services agreement on July 1, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating greater trade and people-to-people ties.

Air Tanzania officials confirmed plans to operate regular commercial routes connecting Tanzania’s largest city with Somalia’s capital for the first time in more than two decades.

“This is not just about transportation—it is about unlocking new economic opportunities and fostering unity in our region,” said Prof. Makame Mbarawa, Tanzania’s Minister of Works and Transport, during the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam.

The flights are expected to ease travel for Somali traders, diaspora members, and business travelers who have long relied on indirect connections through Nairobi, Addis Ababa, or Istanbul.

Officials said the new route would also support humanitarian operations and bolster intergovernmental cooperation across East Africa.

In Mogadishu, Somali civil aviation authorities welcomed the move, describing it as “a vital step toward normalizing Somalia’s aviation sector” and part of broader efforts to integrate the country into regional economic networks after years of isolation and conflict.

Air Tanzania, the national carrier, is expanding its footprint after securing new aircraft and opening routes to India, China, and the Gulf over the past two years.

The airline is reportedly evaluating whether to use its Boeing 737 or Dash 8 fleet for the Mogadishu route, depending on initial demand.

Analysts say the revived flights reflect a broader shift in East Africa’s geopolitical dynamics, with Tanzania taking a more active role in regional trade and diplomacy.

The move comes as the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) push for stronger economic links to help stabilize the Horn of Africa.

The exact start date of the flights was not announced, though officials indicated they expect operations to begin within the next few weeks pending final regulatory clearances.

The announcement comes amid a surge in regional air traffic as more East African countries rebuild ties fractured by past political tensions and security concerns.

