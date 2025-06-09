DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti— Djibouti has taken a major step toward becoming the continent’s gateway to space, signing a $1 billion memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HKATG) to construct Africa’s first orbital spaceport by 2028, according to Space in Africa and ConstructAfrica .

Located in the northern Obock Region, the spaceport is slated to include seven satellite launch pads and three rocket testing platforms, with supporting infrastructure such as a seaport facility, power grid, and highways to manage heavy aerospace cargo.

Under the agreement, Djibouti will provide at least 10 km² of land on a 35-year lease, after which the facility will be gradually transferred to Djibouti’s government over a 30-year co-management period, as outlined in reports from Quartz and Legislative briefings .

President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, who presided over the signing ceremony in January, called the project “a transformative milestone for Africa’s scientific ambitions,” according to Global Construction Review .

Analysts note that Djibouti’s proximity to the equator—just 10° north—offers a significant “slingshot effect”, reducing fuel costs for geostationary launches and making it an optimal location .

However, the agreement invites broader geopolitical considerations. Observers highlight Djibouti’s role as a strategic entry point for global power dynamics, hosting multiple foreign military bases, including China’s first overseas naval installation.

Some analysts suggest that parallel ambitions—China’s Belt and Road infrastructure investments and a growing aerospace agenda—may reflect strategic signaling and influence projection .

Still, proponents emphasise tangible benefits: Space in Africa estimates the African space and satellite industry is worth over $19 billion, with this spaceport expected to spur satellite deployment, technology transfer, education pipelines, and high-skill jobs across the region .

HKATG is expected to manage the spaceport operations for the initial 30 years under the MOU, after which full operational control may transition to Djibouti .

Commercial launches are expected to begin by 2028, though observers caution delays remain possible given the project’s scale and complexity .

According to observers, as Djibouti positions itself at the forefront of Africa’s new space race, drawing on its geographical edge and geopolitical influence, success will depend on operational execution and the long-term sustainability of this ambitious venture.