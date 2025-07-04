DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti — In the sun-drenched expanse of Djibouti’s Grand Bara desert, construction crews are racing to finish what officials say will be a defining project for the country’s energy future: the Amea Grand Bara Solar Power Station, a 25-megawatt solar plant that is set to be the largest grid-connected renewable energy installation in the nation’s history.

Scheduled for commissioning later this year, the $35 million project—equipped with an additional 5 megawatt-hours of battery storage—is a cornerstone of Djibouti’s ambitious plan to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and transition toward sustainable energy sources.

The government, working alongside Amea Power, a Dubai-based renewable energy firm, hopes the solar station will dramatically improve the country’s electricity supply, which has long been constrained by aging infrastructure and expensive diesel imports.

“This is a landmark achievement for Djibouti,” said Yonis Ali Guedi, the Minister of Energy in charge of Natural Resources.

“We are investing in energy independence and sustainability. The Grand Bara project will provide clean, reliable power to communities and businesses across the country.”

Once operational, the Grand Bara plant is expected to supply a significant share of Djibouti’s energy needs during daylight hours, supporting the government’s goal of sourcing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2035.

Djibouti’s strategic location at the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East has made it a key player in regional maritime security, but its domestic energy landscape has lagged behind.

Officials hope that investing in renewables will not only boost energy security but also create new jobs in a country where youth unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The solar station’s completion comes amid broader efforts by East African nations to capitalize on their abundant solar potential.

Neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya have also made strides in expanding solar and wind capacity, seeking to power their fast-growing economies while reducing carbon emissions.

Amea Power said the Grand Bara project was delivered on time despite logistical challenges in transporting equipment across the desert. Technicians are now conducting final system tests ahead of grid integration.

For residents in Djibouti’s urban centers and remote villages alike, the project signals a long-awaited shift toward more stable and affordable energy—lighting homes, powering schools, and fueling small industries.

“Djibouti is taking its first real steps toward a greener energy future,” said Fatouma Ibrahim, a local energy analyst.

“But the question now is whether the government can maintain this momentum with more projects in the coming years.”

The Grand Bara solar power station is expected to go fully online before the end of 2025.

© All East Africa – all rights reserved