Djibouti’s President Accuses UAE of Using African Investments as Military Cover

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya –President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti has issued a sharp rebuke of the United Arab Emirates, accusing the Gulf state of leveraging its multibillion-dollar investments in Africa as a veil for military expansion.

In a recent interview with Radio France Internationale, Mr. Guelleh characterized the UAE’s $110 billion investment campaign across the continent as a strategic maneuver to extend military reach under the guise of economic development.

“The Emiratis are deeply destabilising for the region,” he said.

Mr. Guelleh’s remarks signal growing unease in parts of Africa over the dual-use nature of foreign investments, particularly in critical infrastructure sectors such as ports, logistics, and telecommunications.

“These investments are not purely economic ventures,” he said. “They are intertwined with military objectives that risk compromising the sovereignty and stability of African nations.”

The President revealed that Djibouti had previously denied a request from the UAE to establish a military base on its territory.

Following the rejection, he said, the UAE redirected its efforts to neighboring countries, seeking strategic footholds along key maritime routes.

Djibouti, situated at the mouth of the Red Sea, hosts military bases from several global powers, including the United States, France, China, and Japan.

Guelleh’s administration has maintained a policy of balance in its foreign military partnerships, and his comments suggest increasing concern over regional power plays that blur the line between development and defense.

“The blending of economic investments with military ambitions by external actors poses a serious threat to regional peace,” Mr. Guelleh warned.

“We must approach these partnerships with greater caution and ensure they do not compromise our autonomy.”

The UAE has not formally responded to the claims. However, Emirati officials have in the past defended their investments in Africa as efforts to support economic growth and regional security.

Mr. Guelleh’s remarks come amid broader scrutiny of Gulf states’ involvement in Africa, where financial pledges have frequently been accompanied by strategic infrastructure deals and military cooperation agreements.

For Djibouti, the concern is clear: behind the cranes and cargo lies a contest of influence that could reshape the Horn of Africa’s geopolitical balance.