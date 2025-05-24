Djibouti’s President Guelleh Hints at Possible Sixth Term Amid Constitutional Constraints

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya— President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, who has led Djibouti since 1999, has not ruled out seeking a sixth term in the upcoming 2026 presidential election, despite a constitutional age limit that would bar his candidacy.

In a recent interview with The Africa Report, the 77-year-old leader was asked directly about his intentions for the 2026 race.

He responded, “I won’t answer that,” adding, “What I can say is that I love my country too much to lead it into a reckless venture or sow division” .

Djibouti’s constitution, amended in 2010, removed term limits but introduced an age cap of 75 for presidential candidates. Guelleh, having surpassed this age, would require another constitutional amendment to legally pursue a sixth term .

Guelleh’s tenure has been marked by significant political control. In the 2021 election, he secured 97% of the vote, with major opposition parties boycotting the process, citing concerns over electoral fairness .

His party, the People’s Rally for Progress (RPP), alongside its coalition, the Union for the Presidential Majority (UMP), dominates Djibouti’s political landscape.

The president’s reluctance to clarify his 2026 intentions has sparked discussions about political continuity and succession in Djibouti.

While some view his potential candidacy as a source of stability, others express concerns about the implications for democratic processes in the country.