Drone Strikes on Port Sudan Disrupt South Sudan’s Oil Exports Amid Escalating Conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya— A series of drone attacks, attributed to Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have struck critical infrastructure in Port Sudan, including fuel depots handling South Sudanese crude oil exports.

The strikes have ignited significant fires and paralyzed oil export operations, underscoring the vulnerability of South Sudan’s economy amid the ongoing Sudanese civil war.

The strikes occurred just days after South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum announced the resumption of crude oil exports through Port Sudan, following months of disruption due to the conflict.

South Sudan relies heavily on Sudanese pipelines and port facilities to transport its oil to international markets, with oil revenues accounting for over 90% of the country’s income.

Yehya Mohammed Osman, head of the media and culture department at Sudan’s embassy in Juba, confirmed that the RSF targeted depots storing South Sudan’s oil exports.

“The targeting of the strategic oil depots in Port Sudan began on Monday and continued today, Tuesday,” he stated.

The attacks have also affected Port Sudan International Airport and parts of the port, further disrupting operations.

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani urged the South Sudanese government to provide updates on the situation, emphasizing the potential severe impact on crude shipments.

Port Sudan, serving as Sudan’s temporary administrative capital since the conflict began in April 2023, had been considered a relative safe haven.

The recent drone strikes mark a significant escalation, threatening not only regional stability but also the economic lifelines of neighboring countries like South Sudan.