By Jeff Mwaura

NAIROBI, Kenya — On Friday, June 6, 2025, Kenya joined the global Muslim community in celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s most significant festivals.

The day was marked by communal prayers, charitable acts, and festive gatherings across the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen officially declared the day a public holiday through a gazette notice, allowing Muslims nationwide to partake in the religious festivities.

Nationwide Prayers and Celebrations

In Nairobi’s Eastleigh neighborhood, a hub for the Somali-Kenyan community, thousands congregated at Eastleigh High School grounds for early morning prayers. Notable attendees included Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan and Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle.

Similar scenes unfolded in Mombasa, where worshippers gathered at the historic Tononoka Grounds, and in Garissa, where Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale joined prayers at the newly constructed Masjid-Al-Abrar mosque.

Emphasis on Sacrifice and Charity

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. In honor of this, Muslims who can afford to do so perform Qurbani—the ritual slaughtering of livestock—and distribute the meat among family, friends, and those in need.

Imam Ahmed Abdiwahid, who led prayers in Eastleigh, reminded congregants of the importance of generosity during his sermon.

“This is the Eid of sacrificing. If you can afford it, make sure you do it and share with your neighbours and everyone, especially the poor,” he said.

Security Measures in Place

To ensure the safety of worshippers, security agencies heightened their presence around major prayer venues.

In Eastleigh, Starehe Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Wilson Muraya attended the prayers and emphasized the importance of community cooperation in maintaining peace.

Government’s Recognition of Religious Diversity

The declaration of Eid al-Adha as a public holiday underscores the Kenyan government’s commitment to recognizing and respecting the country’s religious diversity.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that… Friday, 6th June, 2025, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha,” stated the gazette notice issued by CS Murkomen.