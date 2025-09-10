ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — In a landmark announcement during the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed unveiled a comprehensive $30 billion infrastructure development plan aimed at transforming Ethiopia’s energy landscape and bolstering its economic self-sufficiency.

The ambitious initiative encompasses the construction of a nuclear power plant, an oil refinery, natural gas facilities, an expansive airport development, and the establishment of 1.5 million housing units over the next six years .

The centerpiece of the plan is the proposed nuclear power plant, which is slated to consist of two units, each with an estimated capacity of 1,200 megawatts. Construction is expected to commence within the next month, with operations targeted between 2032 and 2034.

Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that the facility will operate exclusively for peaceful purposes, aligning with Ethiopia’s commitment to sustainable and secure energy solutions .

This development marks a significant shift in Ethiopia’s energy strategy, traditionally dominated by hydroelectric power. The GERD, inaugurated just a day earlier, now stands as Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, generating over 5,000 megawatts and doubling the nation’s electricity capacity. However, the reliance on hydroelectric power has made Ethiopia vulnerable to drought-induced energy shortages.

The introduction of nuclear energy is seen as a strategic move to diversify the energy mix and enhance resilience against climate variability .

In addition to the nuclear initiative, the infrastructure plan includes the development of an oil refinery and two natural gas facilities, the first of which is set to inaugurate next week.

A second, larger gas plant is scheduled to commence construction shortly thereafter. These projects aim to reduce Ethiopia’s dependence on imported petroleum products and foster energy security.

The airport expansion program is poised to position Ethiopian Airlines as a leading aviation hub in Africa.

This development is expected to stimulate tourism, trade, and regional connectivity, further integrating Ethiopia into the global economy.

Prime Minister Abiy described the infrastructure initiative as “the first day of Ethiopia’s recovery,” signaling a renewed focus on industrialization and self-reliance following years of political instability and fiscal challenges.

The government’s commitment to these projects underscores its determination to propel Ethiopia into a new era of economic development and regional leadership.

As Ethiopia embarks on this transformative journey, the international community will be closely monitoring the progress and implications of these mega-projects, particularly in the context of regional cooperation and environmental sustainability.

