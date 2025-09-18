Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is sharpening his political message around a familiar theme — “Medemer,” an Amharic word often translated as “synergy” or “coming together.”

In a new book released this month, The Medemer State, Ethiopia’s leader presents the concept as a blueprint for inclusive governance and a nation still struggling to overcome decades of internal conflict.

The rollout comes as Mr. Abiy reiterates one of his most controversial positions: Ethiopia’s intention to secure direct access to the sea. In remarks this week, he stressed that Addis Ababa would pursue the goal “peacefully and in accordance with international law,” a reassurance aimed at neighbors who view the statement warily.

Landlocked since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, Ethiopia has long depended on Djibouti for port access. But with the country’s population of 126 million and its industrial ambitions growing, Ethiopian officials argue that reliance on a single outlet is unsustainable.

“Our economic survival demands alternatives,” said one senior government adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive policy.

The book, Mr. Abiy’s third since taking office in 2018, blends political philosophy with a call to reframe Ethiopia’s future around unity, innovation and reconciliation.

Scholars in Addis Ababa have described The Medemer State as both a manifesto and a bid to cement the prime minister’s legacy.

“Abiy is trying to shift the national conversation away from war and crisis toward building a shared identity,” said Yonas Berhane, a political science professor at Addis Ababa University.

“But whether Ethiopians, after so much bloodshed, will rally behind this vision is uncertain.”

Ethiopia has endured a turbulent five years under Mr. Abiy. The brutal war in Tigray, which killed hundreds of thousands, left deep scars and fueled distrust between ethnic groups.

Armed clashes continue in Oromia and Amhara regions, despite government pledges of peace. Critics accuse Mr. Abiy of centralizing power under the banner of unity, sidelining opponents and silencing dissent.

Still, the prime minister remains a dominant political figure, able to command attention both at home and abroad. His insistence on sea access — framed not as a threat but as a national necessity — reflects Ethiopia’s growing assertiveness in regional geopolitics.

Neighboring states, including Eritrea and Somalia, have reacted cautiously, wary of any move that could alter fragile balances of power along the Horn of Africa’s coastline.

For Mr. Abiy, the challenge is twofold: to rally Ethiopians around a unifying philosophy while reassuring the region that his ambitions stop short of force.

At a book launch in Addis Ababa, he described Medemer as “a vision of togetherness — to heal wounds, build bridges, and prepare Ethiopia for a future of prosperity.”

Whether that message resonates with a divided nation — and a wary neighborhood — remains an open question.

