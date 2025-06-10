ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday reiterated his country’s commitment to obtaining access to the sea through peaceful means, positioning diplomacy—not force—as the government’s chosen path amid rising regional anxieties.

In remarks delivered during a televised speech marking the launch of a new foreign policy briefing series, Mr. Abiy described maritime access as a “vital lifeline” for Ethiopia’s long-term economic development, but insisted that it would be pursued within the framework of international law and regional cooperation.

“We remain firm in our belief that strategic port access must be realized through negotiation and mutual understanding,” Mr. Abiy said.

“Our neighbors are not adversaries, but partners in peace and prosperity.”

His comments appeared calibrated to defuse speculation that Ethiopia, a landlocked country since Eritrea’s secession in 1993, may resort to coercive tactics to gain access to the Red Sea.

The prime minister has previously alluded to historical grievances and national security imperatives tied to maritime access—statements that have fueled tensions with Eritrea and Djibouti.

On Monday, however, Mr. Abiy emphasized that the government’s strategy would rely on “diplomatic integrity” and respect for the Pretoria Peace Accord, the 2022 agreement that ended a two-year civil war in the Tigray region.

He described the accord as a model for resolving long-standing regional issues without violence.

Analysts say the renewed messaging is part of a broader effort to assure international partners and neighboring states that Ethiopia’s aspirations will not disrupt the fragile peace in the Horn of Africa.

“Abiy is walking a fine line between asserting Ethiopia’s sovereign interests and managing regional perceptions,” said Dr. Hiwot Tadesse, a political scientist at Addis Ababa University.

“The tone has noticeably shifted toward reassurance.”

Behind the scenes, Ethiopian officials have reportedly engaged in quiet diplomacy with Somaliland, Eritrea, and Djibouti—each controlling critical Red Sea or Gulf of Aden ports.

Though no formal agreements have been announced, government sources say exploratory frameworks are under discussion.

Ethiopia currently relies almost entirely on Djibouti for its maritime trade, a dependency that has grown increasingly expensive and politically sensitive. In January, Addis Ababa signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland, a self-declared breakaway region of Somalia, raising diplomatic alarms across the region.

The agreement—widely interpreted as an attempt to establish a naval presence in exchange for diplomatic recognition—was swiftly condemned by Mogadishu and criticized by international observers for its potential to destabilize the region.

In contrast, Mr. Abiy’s latest speech appears aimed at resetting the narrative.

“We believe in win-win outcomes,” he said. “Ethiopia’s prosperity is intertwined with the stability and development of our neighbors.”

Whether those sentiments will ease regional distrust remains uncertain, but the Prime Minister’s remarks mark a clear attempt to frame Ethiopia’s ambitions as collaborative rather than confrontational.