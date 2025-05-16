Ethiopia and Iran Deepen Security Ties with New Intelligence-Sharing Pact

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — In a significant move to bolster regional security cooperation, Ethiopia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 6, 2025, aimed at enhancing collaboration between their national police forces.

The agreement focuses on intelligence sharing, joint training programs, and combating cross-border crime.

The MoU was formalized during a meeting in Addis Ababa between Ethiopia’s Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael and Iran’s police chief, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan.

Analysts view this partnership as part of Ethiopia’s broader strategy to diversify its international alliances amid ongoing internal security challenges.

The country continues to grapple with unrest from ethnic militias, including factions of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Amhara Fano militia.

For Iran, the agreement signifies an effort to expand its influence in the Horn of Africa through security and intelligence collaboration.

Tehran has previously provided surveillance and combat drones to Ethiopia, aiding government forces during the Tigray conflict from 2020 to 2022.

The timing of the agreement is notable, coming shortly after Ethiopia engaged in similar discussions with the United Arab Emirates, Iran’s regional rival.

This indicates Addis Ababa’s pragmatic approach to foreign relations, seeking support from multiple partners to address its security concerns.

Ethiopia’s decision to strengthen ties with both Iran and the UAE reflects its strategic balancing act in a region marked by complex geopolitical dynamics.