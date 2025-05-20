Ethiopia Arrests Former TPLF Deputy’s Partner as Amhara Conflict Deepens

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian authorities have arrested Haile Libanos, the partner of former Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) deputy chairwoman Fetlework Gebregziabher, amid escalating tensions between the federal government and the Tigrayan political faction.

The arrest, carried out by domestic intelligence in Addis Ababa, signals a renewed crackdown on TPLF affiliates following the fragile peace established after the 2022 Tigray conflict.

Libanos’s detention comes as the government intensifies efforts to suppress dissent and reassert control over regions with strong ethnic identities.

Observers view this move as part of a broader strategy to marginalize the TPLF’s influence in national politics.

Simultaneously, the Amhara region is witnessing a protracted conflict between federal forces and the Fano militia, an Amhara nationalist group.

The war, now in its 20th month, has resulted in significant civilian casualties, mass detentions, and widespread displacement. Human rights organizations describe the situation as a de facto state of emergency, with reports of extrajudicial killings and drone strikes targeting civilian areas.

The government’s aggressive stance towards both the TPLF and the Fano militia underscores the challenges Ethiopia faces in maintaining national unity while addressing the grievances of its diverse ethnic groups.