Ethiopia Bans Foreign Nationals from Tigray Amid Renewed Regional Tensions

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has imposed a ban on foreign nationals traveling to the Tigray region, citing escalating tensions between federal authorities and regional leaders.

The directive, announced on May 13, 2025, underscores the fragile security situation in Tigray, which continues to grapple with the aftermath of a two-year conflict that concluded in 2022.

The NISS stated that the measure aims to prevent potential security breaches and protect foreign nationals from harm amid reports of renewed hostilities in the region.

While specific incidents prompting the ban were not disclosed, the agency emphasized the importance of caution as the federal government works to stabilize the area.

Tigray, located in northern Ethiopia, was the epicenter of a brutal conflict between federal forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), resulting in significant humanitarian crises. Despite a cessation of hostilities agreement reached in 2022, the region remains volatile, with sporadic clashes and political unrest persisting.

International organizations and foreign governments have expressed concern over the travel ban, urging Ethiopian authorities to ensure transparency and facilitate humanitarian access to Tigray.

The restriction is expected to impact diplomatic missions, aid agencies, and foreign journalists operating in the region.

The development comes as Ethiopia navigates the delicate process of national reconciliation and regional integration — with.the travel ban serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.