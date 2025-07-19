ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Facing new headwinds from Washington, Ethiopia is urgently seeking alternative markets for its prized coffee after the United States imposed a 10 percent tariff on Ethiopian imports earlier this month—a move that government officials warn could threaten the nation’s critical export earnings.

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority announced this week that it would expand trade outreach to at least 20 countries in the new fiscal year, focusing particularly on the Far East and Middle East.

Officials are eyeing stronger bilateral export ties with China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while also boosting sales in traditional European markets like Germany and Italy.

“The imposition of tariffs has forced us to accelerate diversification,” said Adugna Debela, Director General of the Authority, in an interview with local state media.

“We are now intensifying market development and diplomatic engagement in non-traditional destinations.”

Ethiopia, often hailed as the birthplace of coffee, earns nearly a third of its annual foreign exchange from coffee exports. The U.S. has long been one of its largest single-country buyers.

However, the new tariff—part of a broader U.S. trade recalibration targeting countries with perceived unfair subsidies—has rattled the sector.

Exporters warn that the added cost could dent competitiveness in the American market, where buyers may shift to tariff-free producers like Colombia or Vietnam.

“It’s a real concern,” said Mesfin Ayele, a major coffee exporter based in Jimma. “Our margins are already thin. This could squeeze many out of the market.”

Officials hope that a targeted pivot to Asia and the Gulf will offset the potential losses. The Chinese and Japanese markets, in particular, have shown growing appetite for specialty and organic beans—segments where Ethiopia has a competitive edge.

Ethiopia’s trade officials also see the moment as an opportunity to accelerate longstanding efforts to diversify exports beyond raw beans.

The government has recently introduced incentives for value-added processing and domestic roasting, hoping to retain more value in-country.

Still, analysts warn the road ahead may not be smooth.

“It’s a smart move to pivot, but building new market relationships takes time,” said Tsion Assefa, a trade economist at Addis Ababa University.

“Exporters will need support to meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences in Asia and the Gulf.”

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa declined to comment on the tariff but reaffirmed its “continued commitment to strong U.S.–Ethiopia economic relations.”

As diplomatic efforts continue behind closed doors, Ethiopia’s coffee sector finds itself navigating a complex global market—one that increasingly links agriculture, trade, and geopolitics.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved