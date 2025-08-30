ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia— In a sweeping move that reshapes Africa’s agricultural landscape, the Ethiopian government and Nigeria’s Dangote Group have sealed a $2.5 billion agreement to construct one of the world’s largest urea fertilizer complexes in Gode, in Ethiopia’s Somali region.

The deal, ratified in Addis Ababa on August 28, marks a milestone in the continent’s drive for food sovereignty and industrial transformation .

The joint shareholders’ agreement—signed by Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), the state’s strategic investment arm, and the Dangote Group—grants Dangote a 60 percent controlling stake, with EIH retaining 40 percent .

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who disclosed the development via a post on the platform X, hailed the accord as a pivotal step toward securing agricultural resilience for Ethiopia and its neighbors .

The Gode facility is projected to yield three million metric tons of urea annually, positioning it among the five largest single-site urea production complexes globally .

According to official disclosures, the project will include development of a dedicated gas pipeline from the Calub and Hilala gas fields to fuel the plant’s operations, with provisions for future expansion into ammonia-based fertilizers like ammonium nitrate and sulfate

A Vision for Industrial Self-Reliance

“This landmark agreement with Dangote Group marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s journey toward industrial self-sufficiency and agricultural modernization,” said Dr. Brook Taye, chief executive officer of EIH, in a statement.

“By leveraging our domestic gas reserves, we aim to enhance energy security, strengthen food security, and position Ethiopia as a regional fertilizer hub” .

Aliko Dangote, the billionaire head of Dangote Group, echoed the sentiment:

“This partnership embodies our shared commitment to industrialize Africa and ensure food security across the continent.”

He emphasized that Gode’s strategic location and hydrocarbon resources make it an ideal setting for the ambitious complex .

Ethiopia’s prime minister framed the venture as a decisive stride toward “food sovereignty,” underscoring the project’s potential to deliver reliable, affordable fertilizer to farmers and reduce reliance on costly imports .

Promises and Challenges Ahead

According to EIH’s timeline, the construction is expected to take approximately 40 months after commencement, aiming to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the Somali region .

While the venture promises a strategic leap in Africa’s agro-industry, it also raises concerns about the readiness of Ethiopia’s energy supply infrastructure.

Notably, the Calub and Hilala gas fields have remained largely underdeveloped since their discovery in the 1970s, and restarting them is deemed critical for the plant’s operations .

A New Chapter in Ethiopia’s Industrial Narrative

Agriculture supports over 70 percent of Ethiopia’s population, making fertilizer access a vital issue in national development plans.

The Gode project signals a bold pivot—from dependence on imports toward becoming a regional exporter and industrial leader—anchored by strategic partnerships and resource mobilization.

As construction begins and infrastructure develops, all eyes will be on whether the Gode complex can deliver on its promise—bolstering food security, generating economic opportunity, and reshaping Ethiopia’s—and Africa’s—industrial trajectory.

