Ethiopia Demands Return of Artefacts Seized in 1868, Held by Oxford and Cambridge

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Ethiopian government has formally announced its intention to seek the return of cultural artefacts held by the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford, which were taken by British forces following the Battle of Magdala in 1868.

The artefacts in question include royal garments, medieval manuscripts, swords, shields, and other items of significant cultural and historical value.

Among them is a blue cloak hood believed to have belonged to Queen Terunesh, the wife of Emperor Tewodros II. These items are currently housed in various institutions, including Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology and the Bodleian Library at Oxford.

Abebaw Ayalew Gella, Director General of the Ethiopian Heritage Authority, emphasized the importance of these artefacts, stating they are “some of the most important things in the political and cultural history of Ethiopia.”

Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie, grandson of Ethiopia’s last emperor, Haile Selassie, expressed that the return of these items would instill pride in the younger generation, reinforcing their cultural identity.

Both Cambridge and Oxford universities have previously engaged in repatriation efforts, returning artefacts to countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and Australia.

Decisions regarding the return of items are made on a case-by-case basis, considering factors like provenance and educational value.

The Ethiopian government’s request adds to the ongoing global discourse on the restitution of cultural heritage, highlighting the complexities involved in addressing historical injustices and the importance of preserving cultural identity.