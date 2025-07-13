:ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — In a sweeping move aimed at bringing Ethiopia’s rapidly expanding digital creator economy under the tax net, the federal government has proposed a new bill that would levy a 15 percent income tax on social media and digital content creators.

The draft legislation, which surfaced this week, would apply to income earned through platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, as well as revenue from affiliate marketing, live streams, sponsorships, e-book sales, digital merchandise, and other online activities.

According to the proposed bill, the tax will be collected from both resident and non-resident individuals or businesses who generate income from audiences or customers inside Ethiopia.

The move follows months of policy discussions about regulating what officials describe as a largely “unmonitored and fast-growing sector“ of the economy.

“This is part of a broader reform strategy to expand our digital economy and ensure equity in tax collection,” said an official at the Ministry of Revenues, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Those making money from Ethiopian users must contribute to national development.”

Digital entrepreneurs, particularly influencers and vloggers, have reacted with concern. Some warn the tax could stifle creativity and entrepreneurship, especially among Ethiopia’s large youth population—many of whom rely on digital work amid high unemployment.

“I understand the need to pay taxes,” said 26-year-old TikTok comedian Abel T.,

“but 15 percent is steep—especially when most of us already struggle with payment systems, limited internet, and low advertising rates.”

Ethiopia’s creator economy, though still in its infancy compared to markets like Kenya or Nigeria, has grown rapidly in the past three years, driven by smartphone access, monetization tools on major platforms, and rising local and diaspora engagement.

The proposal echoes similar moves across Africa, where governments are racing to catch up with digital economic realities. In Uganda, Kenya, and Ghana, tax regimes now target mobile money, influencer income, and digital advertising.

The government maintains that enforcement will be facilitated through cooperation with global platforms and banking institutions.

However, digital rights advocates have called for clearer guidelines and inclusive consultation before the law is passed.

“Any digital taxation must balance revenue needs with economic empowerment,” said tech policy researcher Winta Berhane. “Without that, we risk penalizing a generation of innovators.”

The bill is expected to be tabled for parliamentary debate in the coming weeks.

If passed, Ethiopia would become one of the first East African countries to formalize a tax regime specifically targeting digital creators—an ambitious move to modernize public finance amid broader fiscal reforms and digital transformation.

