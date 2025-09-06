ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 6, 2025 — Standing before the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Turkmenistan, Ethiopia’s Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime issued a stirring appeal to global leaders: “We demand equal maritime rights—not as charity, but as justice.”

Addressing delegates from 32 landlocked developing nations, home to a collective population exceeding 600 million, Mr. Sime painted a stark picture of his country’s economic plight.

Without direct sea access and hampered by high transit costs, Ethiopia—Africa’s second-most populous country—spends an estimated 50 percent more on logistics than coastal peers, a burden felt by farmers, shopkeepers, and families across the nation.

“We are not asking for favors,” he declared, “but for a level playing field—where borders of geography don’t translate into margins of poverty.”

The Awaza Programme of Action, unveiled at the conference, aims to chart a path forward. It includes key priorities such as trade facilitation, transport infrastructure, climate adaptation, and mobilizing finance to unlock the potential of landlocked states.

In his address, Mr. Sime emphasized that sustainable development for landlocked countries hinges on reframing maritime access—from a logistical challenge into a question of equity.

He urged that transit corridors be made smoother, digital customs more widespread, and border bottlenecks dismantled in favor of streamlined trade that respects sovereignty and promotes shared prosperity.

Ethiopia’s appeal carries added weight given its ongoing efforts to diversify its access to the sea. Since Eritrea’s secession in 1993, Addis Ababa has relied heavily on Djibouti’s ports.

Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the government has pursued new arrangements—including investments in Djibouti’s port infrastructure, a memorandum with Somaliland, and renewed diplomatic engagement with Somalia—under the principle of respect for territorial sovereignty.

Ethiopia’s diplomatic tone is deliberate. Mr. Sime reaffirmed that his country sought access through “peaceful, respectful means,” drawing on international law, including UNCLOS Article 125, which grants landlocked states the right of access and freedom of transit “by all means of transport” through transit states.

Still, not all neighbors share Ethiopia’s patience.

The 2024 memorandum with Somaliland, though not legally binding, sparked protests in Mogadishu amid fears of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty.

But a breakthrough—the Ankara Declaration in December 2024—marked a turning point. Facilitated by Turkey, the agreement reaffirmed Somalia’s territorial integrity while pledging to negotiate arrangements giving Ethiopia access to the sea under Somali sovereignty.

At LLDC3, the minister notes, Ethiopia’s vision rests on shared infrastructure and inclusive growth not just for itself, but for the nearly one-third of humanity living in landlocked countries—from central Africa to Central Asia.

Observers say that if international mechanisms now align with Ethiopia’s rhetoric, the impact would be transformative: reduced costs for exporters, cheaper consumer goods, jobs linked to transport infrastructure, and a surge in Ethiopia’s role in regional trade initiatives like AfCFTA.

Beyond economics, Ethiopia’s push plays to a broader moral moment: a move to challenge the notion that geographic fate should determine access to opportunity.

As the conference continues, many delegates marched forward in solidarity, rallying behind Ethiopia’s call—and in time, perhaps an equitable maritime future for all landlocked nations.

