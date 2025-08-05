ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – In a landmark ruling that signals a hardening stance against the country’s sprawling human trafficking networks, an Ethiopian federal court on Monday sentenced five individuals to death for their role in orchestrating illegal migration routes that have cost hundreds of lives.

The five men, whose identities were not immediately disclosed, were found guilty of leading an organized criminal syndicate that trafficked Ethiopian migrants—predominantly from the war-scarred Tigray region—through treacherous desert routes into Djibouti, and onward across the Red Sea into Yemen and Gulf countries.

Prosecutors detailed how the syndicate exploited vulnerable youth with promises of work abroad, charging exorbitant fees while subjecting victims to abuse, extortion, and life-threatening conditions.

“The ruling reflects Ethiopia’s commitment to dismantling human trafficking networks that have long preyed on the country’s most vulnerable,” said Birhanu Kassa, a senior official at Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General’s office.

“This verdict sends a clear message to traffickers that impunity is no longer an option.”

The case marks the first time Ethiopia has applied the death penalty for human trafficking offenses. Although capital punishment remains on the books, Ethiopia has not carried out an execution since 2007, and sentences are often commuted.

Legal experts suggest that while executions may remain unlikely, the unprecedented verdict aims to deter criminal networks emboldened by years of lax enforcement and legal loopholes.

Human rights groups, while acknowledging the gravity of trafficking crimes, expressed unease about the resort to capital punishment.

“This is a pivotal moment for Ethiopia’s fight against trafficking,” said Hana Getachew, a legal analyst with the Ethiopian Human Rights Council.

“But the imposition of death sentences raises critical questions about due process and proportionality.”

The sentencing comes in the wake of a tragic shipwreck off Yemen’s coast last week, where a boat carrying Ethiopian migrants capsized, killing at least 68 people and leaving dozens missing.

The incident reignited public outrage over the rampant smuggling of migrants along the so-called Eastern Route—a perilous corridor that stretches from Ethiopia’s highlands through Djibouti and across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait into Yemen.

Government data indicates that more than 100,000 Ethiopians attempt to migrate irregularly each year, driven by chronic youth unemployment, poverty, and instability, particularly in conflict-affected regions like Tigray and Amhara.

Critics argue that Ethiopia’s current anti-trafficking efforts have been hamstrung by systemic corruption and insufficient international coordination.

However, officials maintain that Monday’s ruling is part of a broader crackdown. New legislation, passed earlier this year, mandates stiffer penalties for trafficking offenses and enhances cooperation with neighboring Djibouti, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia.

“This is not just about punishing individuals,” said Asmelash Desta, an independent migration policy analyst based in Addis Ababa.

“It’s about restoring public trust, addressing economic desperation, and signaling to the international community that Ethiopia is serious about tackling the trafficking crisis.”

The convicted traffickers are expected to appeal the verdict.

