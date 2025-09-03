ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — In a significant move to bolster public engagement, Ethiopia has inaugurated a nationwide hotline to gather support for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The initiative, launched on September 2, 2025, invites citizens to express their backing and share ideas for the final phase of the project, which is set to be inaugurated later this year.

The hotline, accessible via SMS at the number 8120, allows Ethiopians to contribute messages of support starting from as little as 5 Birr.

The campaign, running for 33 days until October 10, 2025, aims to involve the public in the completion of the dam, a symbol of national pride and resilience. The initiative is a collaboration between the Office of National Coordination for Public Participation to GERD and Ethio Telecom .

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has emphasized the dam’s significance, describing it as a testament to Ethiopia’s determination and unity.

He noted that the GERD not only addresses the country’s energy needs but also showcases its ability to harness the Abbay River’s resources responsibly .

The GERD, located on the Blue Nile River in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region, is Africa’s largest hydroelectric project. With an installed capacity of 5.15 gigawatts, it is among the 20 largest hydroelectric power plants globally .

The project has been fully funded and constructed by Ethiopia, reflecting the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and sustainable development .

As the campaign progresses, the government encourages all Ethiopians to participate, reinforcing the collective effort behind the GERD’s realization. The hotline serves as a platform for citizens to voice their support and contribute to the nation’s development.

