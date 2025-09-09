ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia on Tuesday inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a $4 billion hydroelectric project that has been more than a decade in the making and is now the largest of its kind in Africa.

The dam, built on the Blue Nile in the country’s northwest, is expected to generate more than 5,150 megawatts of electricity once fully operational, with two turbines already feeding power into the national grid.

For Ethiopia, one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies yet one of the least electrified, the project is billed as a transformative leap — a promise of energy independence and potential exports to neighboring states.

“This is our Second Adwa,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said during the ceremony, invoking the Battle of Adwa in 1896, when Ethiopian forces defeated Italian colonial troops in a moment of enduring national pride.

“Just as our forefathers defended sovereignty, this generation has delivered development.”

Across the country, state television broadcast images of flag-waving citizens, choirs, and fireworks. Officials hailed the dam as a symbol of resilience after years of economic strain and political unrest.

But critics note that the government’s tightly choreographed celebrations risk muting dissenting voices, particularly from communities displaced by the dam’s reservoir and environmental activists raising long-term concerns.

The GERD has also become a focal point of regional tension. Downstream nations Egypt and Sudan have long opposed the project, arguing it threatens their water security. Egypt, which relies on the Nile for more than 90 percent of its freshwater, has called the dam an “existential threat” and warned of unspecified political and legal countermeasures.

Sudan, while once divided over the project, has in recent years echoed Cairo’s insistence on a legally binding water-sharing agreement.

Ethiopia, for its part, has dismissed such warnings, framing the project as an internal development initiative well within its sovereign rights.

Officials argue that the GERD will bring regional benefits, offering electricity to countries that struggle with chronic shortages.

International mediators, including the African Union and the United States, have previously sought to broker negotiations, but talks have repeatedly collapsed over disagreements on how to manage drought years and resolve disputes.

Supporters of the dam highlight its potential to lift millions out of poverty, spur industrialization, and turn Ethiopia into an energy hub.

Yet the absence of a binding accord with Egypt and Sudan leaves open the possibility that the reservoir could become a flashpoint in a region already fraught with instability.

For now, Addis Ababa is celebrating what it calls a generational achievement. Whether the GERD proves to be a bridge toward regional integration or a source of enduring conflict may depend less on engineering than on diplomacy.

