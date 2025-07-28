ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Ethiopia will officially inaugurate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in September, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday, finalizing a flagship $4.2 billion project that has fueled a decade of tensions with Egypt and Sudan over water rights on the Nile.

The GERD, which sits on the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border, is expected to generate 6,450 megawatts of electricity—more than doubling Ethiopia’s current power capacity and turning the country into a regional energy exporter.

“This is not just Ethiopia’s dam; it is a symbol of African resilience and development,” Abiy told parliament during a budget session last week.

The inauguration is scheduled to coincide with Ethiopia’s New Year celebrations in early September.

Construction of the GERD began in 2011 and has been largely financed through domestic fundraising, bond sales, and public donations—seen by the government as a matter of national pride and self-reliance.

Egypt, which relies on the Nile for about 97% of its freshwater needs, has repeatedly raised concerns that the dam could severely reduce downstream flows. Sudan, too, has expressed concern over dam safety and the impact on its own water infrastructure.

Despite years of African Union-led talks, no final agreement has been reached among the three countries over the dam’s operation and water-sharing framework.

Addis Ababa says the dam will not significantly harm downstream countries and has extended an invitation to both Cairo and Khartoum to attend the inauguration. Neither government has publicly responded.

The Ethiopian government says the dam will help stabilize river flow, reduce flooding, and supply affordable electricity to millions.

The reservoir, with a storage capacity of 74 billion cubic meters, has already undergone multiple filling phases, sparking diplomatic flare-ups in past years.

The announcement comes as Ethiopia attempts to project economic recovery and political stability following years of internal conflict and regional tensions.

Ethiopia’s state-run utility, Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), said last month that two additional turbines had been activated, bringing GERD’s total operational capacity to over 2,000 MW.

The GERD is Africa’s largest hydropower project and is seen by Ethiopian officials as central to the country’s future economic ambitions.

@ All East Africa All Rights Reserved