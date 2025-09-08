ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia on Monday inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydroelectric project on the Blue Nile that has been more than a decade in the making, hailing it as a transformative achievement for one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

The $4.8 billion dam, with a generating capacity of more than 5,000 megawatts, is now the largest hydropower project on the continent.

Officials say it will more than double Ethiopia’s electricity output, bringing power to millions of households that have long relied on kerosene lamps and charcoal fires.

“This is a historic day for Ethiopia and for Africa,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the inauguration ceremony attended by senior officials, foreign dignitaries and cheering residents.

“The Renaissance Dam is not only our pride but a beacon of energy security and regional cooperation.”

Yet the project, known as the GERD, has been a source of deep friction with Ethiopia’s neighbors.

Egypt and Sudan, which lie downstream along the Nile, have long warned that the dam could jeopardize their water security, especially in times of drought.

Cairo has repeatedly demanded a binding water-sharing agreement to guarantee its access, while Khartoum has raised concerns over possible disruptions to irrigation and flooding cycles.

Despite these tensions, Ethiopian officials insist that the dam will benefit the entire region.

They argue that regulated water flow could reduce seasonal floods, expand irrigation potential and ensure steadier supplies during dry months.

“This is not a weapon; it is a tool of development,” Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s chief negotiator on Nile issues, said in an interview.

For ordinary Ethiopians, the promise is more immediate. In the rural outskirts of Bahir Dar, residents celebrated the news with the hope that electric light and refrigeration would soon reach their homes.

“We have waited for this for years,” said Fanuse Adete, a mother of four who still cooks over firewood. “Now we can imagine a different life for our children.”

The stakes extend beyond Ethiopia’s borders. Analysts say the dam could make the country a major power exporter to the Horn of Africa and East Africa, supplying electricity to Kenya, Djibouti, and potentially as far south as Tanzania.

But the unresolved diplomatic standoff with Egypt and Sudan could overshadow those ambitions.

Talks mediated by the African Union have faltered in recent years, with both Cairo and Khartoum accusing Addis Ababa of moving ahead without sufficient consultation.

The Ethiopian government maintains that it has acted within international norms and has repeatedly offered to resume negotiations.

For now, the lights are beginning to flicker on across Ethiopia. But whether the dam becomes a symbol of shared progress or a flashpoint in one of the world’s most sensitive river basins remains an open question.

