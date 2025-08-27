ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) is urging commercial banks to modernize the country’s informal hawala money transfer system to bolster foreign exchange inflows and provide more convenient digital remittance options for Ethiopians abroad.

The initiative aims to address the growing demand for secure and efficient financial services while combating illicit financial activities.

Hawala, an informal money transfer system based on trust and a network of brokers, has been a significant channel for remittances to Ethiopia.

However, its unregulated nature poses challenges in monitoring and controlling financial transactions. The NBE’s call to modernize this system includes integrating digital platforms, enhancing transparency, and ensuring compliance with international financial standards.

Despite the potential of remittances to support Ethiopia’s economy, the country faces ongoing foreign exchange constraints. The NBE’s push for modernization aims to channel funds through formal financial institutions, thereby improving the country’s foreign exchange position and reducing reliance on informal channels.

The modernization effort also seeks to combat illicit financial activities associated with unregulated hawala operations.

By bringing these transactions into the formal financial system, the NBE aims to enhance oversight and reduce the risks of money laundering and other illegal financial activities.

The NBE has commended banks such as Dashen Bank and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia for their efforts in pioneering legal hawala solutions.

The central bank is encouraging other financial institutions to adopt similar initiatives, emphasizing the importance of competitive pricing, secure technology, and transparent services to gain the trust of Ethiopians abroad.

As Ethiopia continues to navigate economic challenges, the modernization of the hawala system represents a crucial step towards integrating informal financial practices into the formal economy.

The NBE’s initiative underscores the importance of innovation and regulation in fostering a robust and inclusive financial system.

