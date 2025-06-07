ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia— Amid escalating tensions with neighboring Eritrea, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos affirmed on Friday that Addis Ababa will not engage in a “war of words” and remains committed to peaceful relations.

“We have not entered into a war of words with Eritrea despite provocation from the other side,” Gedion said in a parliamentary appearance on Thursday, as reported by The Reporter

He was responding to questions from lawmakers while presenting a Ministry performance report.

The minister’s remarks come in the wake of heightened regional tensions, with Eritrea accusing Ethiopia of harboring expansionist ambitions, particularly concerning access to the Red Sea.

Ethiopia, a landlocked nation since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, has expressed interest in securing access to the sea to bolster its economy.

However, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has earlier emphasized that Ethiopia seeks to address this issue through dialogue and mutual understanding, not conflict.

Eritrea, for its part, has dismissed Ethiopia’s intentions as “misguided and outdated ambitions,” urging the international community to pressure Addis Ababa to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.

The two countries share a fraught history, including a brutal border war from 1998 to 2000. A peace agreement in 2018 briefly thawed relations, but recent developments have strained ties once again.

Analysts warn that renewed conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea could destabilize the Horn of Africa, a region already grappling with humanitarian crises and political unrest.

Despite the challenges, Ethiopia’s leadership maintains that diplomacy remains the preferred path forward.

“We believe in resolving differences through constructive engagement,” Minister Timotheos reiterated.

“Our commitment to peace is unwavering.”