ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – In a landmark move aimed at curbing environmental degradation, Ethiopia’s Parliament on Tuesday passed legislation that imposes fines on the production, distribution, and use of plastic bags nationwide—a decision that has triggered praise from environmentalists and concern among business owners.

The bill, part of a broader green policy push by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, seeks to phase out single-use plastics by 2027. Under the new law, individuals found using or distributing plastic bags face fines of up to 5,000 Ethiopian birr ($85), while manufacturers could face steeper penalties or suspension of licenses.

“This is a necessary and long-overdue step,” said Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Fekadu Beyene during a press briefing following the parliamentary vote.

“Plastic pollution is choking our rivers, poisoning livestock, and polluting farmlands. Ethiopia must act now before it becomes unmanageable.”

The legislation passed with broad support, though not without reservations. Several lawmakers, particularly from industrial regions such as Oromia and Addis Ababa, raised concerns about the law’s potential impact on small-scale vendors and manufacturers who rely on cheap plastic packaging.

“I support the spirit of this bill,” said MP Wondimu Hailu from Addis Ababa,

“but we cannot ignore the fact that many of our constituents depend on plastic products for daily trade. We need clarity on the timeline and support mechanisms.”

The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration said a transition plan will be rolled out in phases, with incentives for companies that shift to biodegradable alternatives such as cloth, paper, or compostable materials.

Officials also hinted at import tax reductions on eco-friendly packaging materials to stimulate demand.

Environmental groups hailed the decision as a milestone for a country battling rapid urbanization, unchecked waste disposal, and the effects of climate change.

Addis Ababa alone generates more than 340,000 plastic bags daily, according to estimates by the Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute.

“We commend the government for putting environmental health above convenience,” said Adanech Mengesha, a policy analyst with Green Ethiopia.

“But enforcement will be key. Without strict monitoring and education campaigns, this policy risks becoming symbolic.”

Ethiopia now joins a growing list of African countries—including Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania—that have enacted national restrictions on plastic bags in recent years.

Still, shopkeepers in Merkato and Piazza markets in Addis Ababa voiced uncertainty about how the change will affect their operations.

“We’ll stop using plastic if alternatives are cheap,” said one vendor. “But right now, plastic is what we can afford.”

The law is expected to take effect in August 2025, giving businesses a 60-day grace period to adapt.