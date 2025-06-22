ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam — a $5 billion hydroelectric project on the Blue Nile that has dominated regional headlines for over a decade — is nearing full operational capacity and is expected to be officially inaugurated in the second half of 2025, government officials said this week.

The dam, which is set to become Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plant, marks a defining moment for Ethiopia’s ambitions to become a regional energy hub.

Once fully operational, the facility is projected to generate more than 6,000 megawatts of electricity, significantly boosting domestic supply and enabling energy exports to neighboring countries.

“This is not just a national project. It is a pan-African one,” said Sileshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s chief negotiator on GERD and a former water minister. “GERD will drive industrialization, power homes, and promote sustainable development across the region.”

The announcement comes after nearly 13 years of construction, financing hurdles, and intense diplomatic rows with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan, both of which have raised concerns about reduced water flows and their own national water security.

Despite years of African Union-led negotiations and interventions from the U.S., U.N., and the European Union, the three countries have yet to reach a final agreement on dam operations, particularly during drought years.

Still, Ethiopia proceeded with successive rounds of reservoir filling — often timed to coincide with domestic milestones — drawing both criticism and praise.

With the reservoir now nearly full and key turbines operational, authorities are focusing on final technical adjustments and the completion of transmission infrastructure.

The dam’s nearing completion also dovetails with Ethiopia’s broader push to attract foreign investment, expand infrastructure, and rebuild from years of internal conflict and economic strain.

The government has said the GERD will play a crucial role in stabilizing the energy grid, reducing fuel imports, and driving green industrial growth.

For many Ethiopians, GERD is a symbol of national pride and resilience. Public donations helped fund the initial construction, and state media frequently frames the project as an emblem of sovereignty and self-reliance.

Still, as the dam approaches full functionality, the unresolved diplomatic tensions remain a critical variable.

“It’s a tremendous engineering feat,” said William Davison, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group.

“But the lack of a binding trilateral agreement means the geopolitical risks are far from over.”

The official inauguration is expected to be a high-profile national event, possibly coinciding with Ethiopia’s new fiscal year or the 2026 pre-election season.

