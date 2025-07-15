ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia is embarking on a bold economic realignment aimed at reducing its dependency on the U.S. dollar, boosting regional trade, and modernizing its financial infrastructure.

In a week marked by significant policy shifts, the Ethiopian government announced its intention to expand currency-swap agreements with key trading partners—most notably the United Arab Emirates—while approving a record 31 percent increase in the national budget for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

The combined measures reflect a strategic pivot by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, which has sought to weather currency pressures, attract foreign investment, and diversify trade relationships amid shifting global financial dynamics.

Dollar No Longer King

At the heart of this shift is Ethiopia’s growing alignment with a global de-dollarization trend, which has gained traction among emerging economies wary of dollar volatility and Western monetary policy shocks.

“We are actively negotiating currency swap agreements that allow us to settle trade in local currencies, including the dirham,” said State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign at a press conference Monday.

“This will strengthen macroeconomic stability, reduce foreign exchange pressures, and open new avenues for bilateral trade.”

The plan, officials say, will also bolster Ethiopia’s engagement with BRICS-aligned economies, many of which are experimenting with alternative payment systems in an effort to hedge against geopolitical tensions and currency risk.

While Ethiopia has not formally joined the BRICS bloc, its ongoing trade and financial diplomacy increasingly reflect the bloc’s orientation.

Budget Expansion to Bolster Recovery

In tandem with these monetary changes, Ethiopia’s cabinet has approved an expansive 2025/26 national budget totaling 1.99 trillion birr—roughly $15 billion—up from 1.52 trillion birr the previous fiscal year.

The 31% increase is one of the most ambitious in recent years and comes as the government ramps up spending on security, infrastructure, subsidies, and post-conflict recovery in regions affected by unrest.

The Ministry of Finance said significant allocations will support power generation, road construction, and digital infrastructure—sectors seen as critical to sustaining the country’s growth momentum.

“Despite external shocks and internal challenges, Ethiopia is committed to maintaining fiscal discipline while addressing urgent development priorities,” Tekalign said.

“This budget reflects that dual commitment.”

Growth Outlook Brightens

The new fiscal blueprint is underpinned by a buoyant economic outlook. Ethiopia expects gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 8.9% in the fiscal year that began July 8, up from an estimated 8.4% growth in 2024/25.

Officials say the growth will be driven by public investment, agriculture, manufacturing, and growing digital services adoption.

Still, fiscal risks remain. The government projects a budget deficit of 2.2% of GDP, a slight increase from the previous year. While manageable, analysts caution that inflationary pressures, public debt burdens, and external shocks—including from global energy markets—could test Ethiopia’s resilience.

Balancing Reform and Stability

Ethiopia’s reform efforts are closely watched by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which the country is negotiating a new support program.

While talks are ongoing, the Fund has welcomed Addis Ababa’s recent reforms, including its move to liberalize the telecom sector, strengthen fiscal transparency, and rein in off-budget expenditures.

Analysts say the combination of de-dollarization, budget expansion, and projected growth suggests a government increasingly confident in its post-conflict recovery trajectory—yet still operating in a volatile regional and global context.

“Ethiopia is signaling its desire to shape its economic future on its own terms,” said Lulit Kebede, an economist based in Nairobi.

“But doing so will require deft management of external debt, inflation, and political risks at home.”

As Ethiopia navigates this ambitious path, its reforms may well become a bellwether for other African economies seeking a new financial and developmental model—one that blends state-led investment with cautious monetary innovation.

Whether that model succeeds may depend on how effectively Addis Ababa can turn policy vision into sustained delivery.

© All East Africa – All Rights Reserved