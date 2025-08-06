Ethiopian Airlines Denies Russian Wet‑Lease Deal Amid Sanctions Pressure

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian Airlines’ chief executive, Mesfin Tasew, has forcefully rejected speculation that the state-owned carrier is poised to enter into a wet‑lease arrangement or parts‑sharing deal with a Russian airline, following recent media reports citing discussions between Moscow and Ethiopia’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Recent public statements attributed to the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) alleged that a Russian delegation, led by Trade Commissioner Yaroslav V. Tarasyuk, met with officials on July 29 in Addis Ababa to explore leasing arrangements, aviation maintenance collaboration, and supplies of Russian-made navigational equipment.

The messages suggested interest in leveraging Ethiopia’s Boeing-accredited Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for potential partnerships with Russia .

But at a briefing yesterday in Addis Ababa, Mesfin Tasew called those rumors “completely false”. He asserted that:

Ethiopian Airlines has no agreement in place to wet‑lease aircraft or offer spare parts to any Russian carrier.

There have been no discussions with Russian entities about such arrangements.

The airline urgently needs more aircraft for its own growth, making any leasing out of assets impractical at this time.

Ethiopian Airlines complies with international aviation laws, including those of the United States and the European Union, consistent with its strong ties to Western regulators .

Industry observers note that the proposed wet-lease model would have allowed Russian carriers—cut off from direct access to Western-made jets due to sanctions—to operate Boeing or Airbus equipment under Ethiopian registration, with Ethiopian crew, insurance, and maintenance .

However, analysts caution such a deal could expose Ethiopia to regulatory risk and possible sanctions from the EU or U.S., potentially jeopardizing essential airspace access for Ethiopian Airlines’ global network.

The backdrop to this controversy includes ongoing delivery delays from Airbus and Boeing, which have constrained Ethiopian Airlines’ fleet expansion.

The airline has postponed the delivery of multiple wide‑body aircraft—including A350‑900s, Boeing 787‑9s, and Boeing 777‑9s—into 2027 and beyond.

To address capacity shortfalls, Ethiopian is relying on lessors and plans to receive additional Boeing 787 and 737‑8 jets over the next 18 months .

In sum, Ethiopian Airlines firmly rejects any suggestion it is negotiating to lease planes or spare parts to Russian operators. While Russia reportedly sought collaboration in leasing and maintenance as early as late July, Ethiopian officials now emphasize there is no arrangement—intentional or actual—with any Russian airline at this time.

