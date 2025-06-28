A Mumbai-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing early Saturday morning after suffering a sudden loss of cabin pressure mid-air, prompting a rapid descent and medical concerns for several passengers, according to Ethiopian and Indian local media reports.

Flight ET640, operated by a Boeing 787‑9 Dreamliner, departed from Addis Ababa en route to Mumbai on June 27. Midway through its journey, while cruising over the Arabian Sea, the aircraft experienced a depressurization event that triggered emergency protocols.

Oxygen masks were deployed, and the pilots initiated an emergency descent before diverting to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Airport officials confirmed the aircraft landed safely at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time. Onboard were over 280 passengers and crew.

Emergency responders and medical teams met the flight upon landing. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), seven passengers reported breathing difficulties and nausea due to the depressurization.

One of them—a 62-year-old male passenger—was transported to a nearby hospital for observation. His condition is reported to be stable.

In a brief statement, Ethiopian Airlines said the crew “followed standard safety procedures and ensured the safety and comfort of all passengers during the incident.”

The airline also announced that an internal investigation is underway, and the aircraft has been temporarily grounded pending technical inspections.

India’s civil aviation authorities have launched a parallel probe to determine the cause of the depressurization. Aviation experts note that while cabin pressure loss is a rare occurrence, modern aircraft are equipped with robust systems to manage such emergencies.

Passengers were accommodated in hotels and offered alternate travel arrangements.

The incident comes amid Ethiopian Airlines’ continued expansion into Asia, including increased flight frequencies to Indian cities.

The airline, Africa’s largest and most profitable, has maintained one of the continent’s youngest fleets, with the 787 Dreamliner being a flagship aircraft.

No further injuries were reported.

© All East Africa – all rights reserved