ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways have launched a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at enhancing connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and beyond — a move aviation analysts say could reshape regional air travel and boost bilateral economic ties.

The agreement, announced Thursday in Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi, is expected to include coordinated schedules, code-sharing, and expanded cargo operations.

Executives from both airlines hailed the deal as a milestone that aligns with broader goals of trade facilitation and regional integration.

“This is more than an aviation agreement — it is an economic bridge,” said Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. “It will unlock trade, tourism, and investment between our regions and offer unmatched connectivity to our passengers.”

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, echoed the sentiment, calling the partnership “a natural synergy between two flag carriers committed to excellence, sustainability, and expansion.”

The cooperation will initially focus on aligning flights through hub cities — Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi — allowing passengers easier transit between Africa, Asia, the Gulf, and Europe.

Analysts say the pact is especially significant given Ethiopia’s ambitions to become East Africa’s top aviation and logistics hub.

The two carriers also plan to explore joint ventures in cargo logistics, ground services, and technical operations, according to a joint statement.

The timing of the deal is notable. As Gulf states increasingly seek economic footholds in Africa, the UAE has expanded its commercial presence in Ethiopia through investments in telecom, logistics, and infrastructure.

Ethiopian Airlines, meanwhile, has recovered from pandemic-era disruptions and resumed aggressive route expansion across the continent and beyond.

“This is a strategic win for both sides,” said Samuel Getachew, a regional aviation analyst.

“Etihad gains deeper access to Africa’s fast-growing air travel market, and Ethiopian secures a stronger presence in the Gulf and Asian corridors.”

The two airlines have not disclosed whether the partnership includes equity stakes or long-term financial arrangements.

For Ethiopian Airlines — already Africa’s largest and most profitable carrier — the alliance adds a new layer to its global reach. For Etihad, it comes amid a restructuring plan that prioritizes selective partnerships over expansion through ownership.

Passengers are expected to begin seeing the effects of the partnership later this year, including shared frequent flyer benefits and expanded booking options via each airline’s platform.

Officials in both countries described the agreement as part of a broader diplomatic and economic alignment.

“This partnership reflects the deepening ties between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates,” said Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance.

“It is a vote of confidence in Ethiopia’s economy and our role as a regional connector.”

Industry observers say such strategic alignments may become more common — especially as airlines seek to reduce risk while expanding their global footprint.