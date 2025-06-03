ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest and most profitable carrier, is preparing to place a substantial order for regional aircraft, in a move that could reshape its short-haul strategy and bolster intra-African connectivity.

The airline is evaluating proposals from three of the world’s leading jet manufacturers—Embraer, Airbus, and Boeing—with plans to acquire at least 20 aircraft. The models under consideration include Embraer’s E2 series, Airbus’s A220, and Boeing’s 737 MAX 7.

In an interview with Reuters, CEO Mesfin Tasew Bekele said the carrier is motivated by a growing need to modernize and expand its fleet, particularly to service domestic and regional routes that have seen steady growth in demand.

“Our aim is to increase operational efficiency while improving passenger comfort on our shorter routes,” Mesfin said. “We’re also addressing some logistical concerns, especially around delivery timelines and aircraft maintenance.”

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates a fleet of more than 140 aircraft, including wide-body Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s that serve long-haul destinations. However, the expansion of Africa’s aviation market, coupled with the continent’s complex geography and infrastructure gaps, has made smaller, fuel-efficient jets an increasingly vital component of future strategy.

The airline’s decision comes amid ongoing global delays in aircraft deliveries, supply chain disruptions, and a rising demand for cost-effective operations post-pandemic. Industry insiders suggest that Embraer’s E190-E2 may have a slight edge due to its proven performance on African routes and shorter delivery times.

Beyond its fleet plans, Ethiopian Airlines this week launched a new direct passenger service to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates—its latest addition to a growing Middle East network. The route will operate four times a week, offering an alternative gateway for East African travelers alongside existing flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 1945, Ethiopian Airlines is state-owned and widely seen as a flagship of African aviation success. It has weathered global shocks—from the COVID-19 pandemic to fuel price volatility—with relative resilience, earning consistent profits and expanding its continental hub at Bole International Airport.

With its fleet expansion under review, the airline appears poised to reinforce its dominant regional role—while setting the stage for renewed competition with other African carriers, including Kenya Airways, RwandAir, and EgyptAir.