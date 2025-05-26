Alleastafrica
Ethiopian PM Visits Italy, Meets Italian Counterpart in Rome 

ADDIS ABABA , Ethiopia— Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Rome on Monday for a working visit aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Italy. He is scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi at 3:30 p.m. local time.

The discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, including trade, investment, and regional security challenges.

The visit follows Prime Minister Abiy’s recent trip to France, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron to review the implementation of agreements reached during Macron’s visit to Addis Ababa in December 2024.

Accompanying Prime Minister Abiy is a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials and business leaders, reflecting the multifaceted nature of this diplomatic endeavor.

Italy has been a key partner for Ethiopia, particularly in areas such as development aid and cultural exchange.

The two nations have a history of collaboration, and this visit is anticipated to pave the way for enhanced support from Italy in addressing pressing issues facing the Horn of Africa.

