Ethiopia’s Healthcare System Faces Paralysis as Nationwide Strike Begins

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Ethiopia’s fragile public health system braced for disruption on Monday as tens of thousands of healthcare professionals began a nationwide, indefinite strike, citing unmet demands for improved wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The walkout, organized by the Ethiopian Healthcare Professionals Movement, follows weeks of warnings to the federal government and the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum with no formal response from authorities.

“This is a decision we did not take lightly,” said Dr. Meaza Abate, a spokesperson for the movement.

“But after years of broken promises and rising inflation, we can no longer serve a system that disregards our dignity and safety.”

Hospitals and health centers across the country began reporting significant service slowdowns Monday morning, with outpatient appointments canceled and emergency services operating with minimal staff. Rural clinics—many already under-resourced—were among the hardest hit.

The strike encompasses a broad coalition of healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and administrative staff from public hospitals, regional health bureaus, and university medical facilities.

While the movement has pledged to continue critical care in life-threatening cases, officials warned that prolonged disruption could have serious consequences in a country still battling infectious disease outbreaks and chronic malnutrition.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health, which has yet to issue a formal response to the strike, acknowledged “strained communications” but called for calm and “constructive dialogue.” In a brief statement, it urged healthcare professionals to prioritize patient welfare while discussions continue behind closed doors.

The striking workers are demanding a comprehensive salary review, increased allowances for high-risk duty, and improved workplace protections.

Many also want the government to address what they describe as systemic understaffing and inequitable treatment across health institutions.

“The reality is that a junior doctor earns barely enough to survive in Addis Ababa,” said a resident physician at Tikur Anbessa Hospital who asked not to be named.

“We’re overworked, underpaid, and expected to stay silent.”

The government’s silence in recent weeks has fueled speculation of internal divisions over how to respond. Analysts say the strike could evolve into a wider labor standoff if unresolved—especially amid signs of discontent in other public sectors.

Ethiopia’s healthcare system, long reliant on donor support and overstretched by crises ranging from civil conflict to drought-induced malnutrition, may struggle to absorb the blow. Health watchdogs and humanitarian groups have urged the government to act swiftly to avert a deeper collapse.

“This isn’t just a labor dispute—it’s a tipping point,” said Dr. Zelalem Teklu, a public health policy analyst.

“The consequences of inaction could be catastrophic for millions who depend on the public health system.”

As negotiations stall, many hospitals remain open in name only.

Outside one major facility in Gondar, a handwritten sign read: “We are on strike—for you, for us, for a better system.”